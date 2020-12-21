No. 10 UCLA can’t keep pace with top-ranked Stanford in 61-49 loss

Francesca Belibi dunked again and scored 15 points, and No. 1 Stanford survived its closest game of the season to beat 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49 on Monday and remain undefeated.

Belibi dunked early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a collegiate game since former Baylor star Brittney Griner in 2013. Belibi added seven rebounds.

Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 Pac-12). Kiana Williams had 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.

Stanford cruised past its first six opponents, winning by a whopping 48.2 points per game while scoring an average of 93.2 points.

But the Cardinal got tested against the Bruins, who took a one-point lead in the second quarter and didn’t trail by double digits until late in the fourth, when Stanford outscored UCLA 18-12.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 19 points and seven rebounds, and Emily Bessoir, a freshman from Germany, added 15 points for the Bruins (5-2, 3-2). They shot just 27% from the floor and were 6 of 28 from 3-point range.

UCLA got to 47-43 in the fourth on a 3-pointer by Lindsey Corsaro. Williams made 1 of 2 free throws before Brink scored six points in a row to extend Stanford’s lead to 54-45.

In the second quarter, the Bruins outscored the Cardinal 14-4, including six by Onyenware, to take their first lead of the game, 26-25. The Cardinal regrouped and scored six consecutive points to lead 31-26 at halftime.

Stanford raced to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, holding UCLA to 23% shooting from the floor.