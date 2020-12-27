Quentin Lake says he’ll return to UCLA for 2021 season

UCLA’s secondary will return one of its top playmakers next season after redshirt junior safety Quentin Lake announced on social media Sunday that he will be back in 2021.

“Let’s ride one more time! @UCLAFootball,” Lake tweeted.

Lake, the son of former Bruins All-American linebacker Carnell Lake, preserved UCLA’s victory over Arizona State on Dec. 5 when he broke up a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. He also intercepted a pass the next week against USC.

Lake had to sit out two games earlier in the season as a result of contact tracing related to COVID-19. In five games, he collected 33 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a blocked kick.

Advertisement

Technically, Lake has two more years of eligibility remaining because of NCAA rules related to the pandemic, but he’ll likely head for the NFL after next season. He might have turned professional after 2019 had a wrist injury not limited him to four games that season.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly hailed Lake for his veteran savvy on early signing day this month, saying he needed more detail-oriented players like Lake to fill out his roster regardless of their star ranking coming out of high school.

He’ll have the prototype around for at least one more season.