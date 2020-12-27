Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Quentin Lake says he’ll return to UCLA for 2021 season

UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake plays against Arizona State on Dec. 5.
UCLA defensive back Quentin Lake plays against Arizona State on Dec. 5. Lake will return to the Bruins for the 2021 season.
(Matt York / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

UCLA’s secondary will return one of its top playmakers next season after redshirt junior safety Quentin Lake announced on social media Sunday that he will be back in 2021.

“Let’s ride one more time! @UCLAFootball,” Lake tweeted.

Lake, the son of former Bruins All-American linebacker Carnell Lake, preserved UCLA’s victory over Arizona State on Dec. 5 when he broke up a pass in the end zone on the game’s final play. He also intercepted a pass the next week against USC.

Lake had to sit out two games earlier in the season as a result of contact tracing related to COVID-19. In five games, he collected 33 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a blocked kick.

Advertisement

Sports

Pac-12 #WeAreUnited helped college athletes find a voice, but what’s next?

Oregon football players celebrate after winning an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship against Southern California Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sports

Pac-12 #WeAreUnited helped college athletes find a voice, but what’s next?

The “We Are United” movement showed unpaid college athletes without a union could speak up for themselves and be heard while asked to play during a pandemic.

More Coverage

Sports year in review: NBA bubble offered a surreal setting for league’s revival
A sports year like no other: The triumphs and tragedies of 2020

Technically, Lake has two more years of eligibility remaining because of NCAA rules related to the pandemic, but he’ll likely head for the NFL after next season. He might have turned professional after 2019 had a wrist injury not limited him to four games that season.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly hailed Lake for his veteran savvy on early signing day this month, saying he needed more detail-oriented players like Lake to fill out his roster regardless of their star ranking coming out of high school.

He’ll have the prototype around for at least one more season.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
Advertisement
Advertisement