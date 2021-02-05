No. 5 UCLA women suffer an upset loss at Washington State
Charlisse Leger-Walker hit a go-ahead three-point shot with 42 seconds left Friday and finished with 28 points, leading Washington State over No. 5 UCLA 67-63.
The Cougars beat a team ranked in the top five for the first time in program history.
Leger-Walker’s shot put Washington State ahead 64-63. The freshman made three late free throws and scored the Cougars’ final nine points.
Her sister, Krystal Leger-Walker, added 10 points for the Cougars (9-6, 7-5 Pac-12), who are enjoying their best season in years. Last month, they lost at UCLA 68-66 in overtime.
Charisma Osborne had 21 points for UCLA (10-3, 8-3), which had won five straight. Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points for the Bruins, who missed two shots in the closing seconds.
The Bruins led 22-16 after the first quarter despite 11 points from Charlisse Leger-Walker.
Washington State outscored the Bruins 19-13 in the second quarter for a halftime tie at 35.
The Cougars outscored UCLA 17-10 in the third, with seven points from Grace Sarver, to take a 52-45 lead. The Bruins made only three of 13 shots in the quarter.
