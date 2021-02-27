How UCLA gymnastics is fighting racial injustice and honoring Black Lives Matter
A look at how the UCLA gymnastics team is supporting social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement through its performances and routines at meets this season.
UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is a viral sensation, with a floor routine that tells a deeply personal story: “I know who I am as a woman and a Black woman at that.”
Retracing the history of the internet’s favorite college gymnastics routines, including several by UCLA athletes.
UCLA’s gymnastics team had the slimmest of leads going into the final event Wednesday against Utah. What the Bruins did on floor made quite an impression.
No. 14 UCLA gymnastics will meet No. 3 Utah in a pivotal meet that will determine the top of the Pac-12.
UCLA junior gymnast Margzetta Frazier turned in a career-best performance in Friday’s loss at Utah after receiving a call from pop star Janet Jackson.
The UCLA gymnastics team will wear black and gold leotards featuring a raised fist on their shoulders at Saturday’s Black Excellence meet against OSU.