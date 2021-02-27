Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA Sports

How UCLA gymnastics is fighting racial injustice and honoring Black Lives Matter

UCLA gymnasts display the black and gold uniforms they will wear Saturday against Oregon State.
UCLA gymnasts display the Black Excellence uniforms. From left: Nia Dennis, Margzetta Frazier, Sekai Wright, Chae Campbell
(BJ Das / UCLA gymnastics)
A look at how the UCLA gymnastics team is supporting social justice and the Black Lives Matter movement through its performances and routines at meets this season.

