No. 13 UCLA stunned by Jake Haener and Fresno State in 40-37 loss

Chip Kelly joked that his UCLA team’s game would be broadcast in prime time in the Philippines even though it came with a bedtime start on the West Coast.

The way the No. 13 Bruins played against Fresno State for the first 3½ quarters Saturday, they might have wished it started while everyone was asleep.

The Bruins were dominated across the board, in no way resembling the team that won its first two games in convincing fashion to move into the national rankings for the first time in four years.

They couldn’t run the ball, failed to hit open receivers and were twice drawn offsides on punts, leading to Fresno State first downs.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports Game recap: UCLA falls to Fresno State, 40-37 Late-game heroics by Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener lifts the Bulldogs to a frenzied 40-37 comeback victory over No. 13 UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

Two forced fumbles by UCLA and a touchdown pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 54 seconds left put the Bruins in position to wipe away their misery before it only deepened.

Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener fired a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper in the front corner of the end zone with 14 seconds to go, lifting Fresno State to a 40-37 victory before a breathless Rose Bowl crowd of 50,698 that was preparing for a different outcome only moments earlier.

Given one final chance, Thompson-Robinson’s desperation pass was knocked down inside the 10-yard line to end the game.

Thompson-Robinson had put the Bruins (2-1) ahead when he rolled out and completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Kyle Philips for a touchdown with 54 seconds left, Philips’ second score of the game.

But the Bulldogs (3-1) quickly moved down the field on the way to securing their fourth consecutive victory against UCLA.

Haener came through with plenty of heroics in the final minutes.

Fresno State celebrates their 40-37 win after a UCLA Hail Mary pass in the final seconds fails to connect. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Facing a third and goal from the 19-yard line, Haener zipped a pass to Erik Brooks in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown with 2:55 left that gave the Bulldogs a 33-30 lead.

Advertisement

Two UCLA defenders had swung the momentum squarely in the Bruins’ favor before the wild final minutes.

With Fresno State trying to preserve a 26-24 lead, freshman cornerback Devin Kirkwood was one of three UCLA defenders who swarmed the Bulldogs’ Josh Kelly after he caught a pass. Kirkwood forced a fumble that was recovered by linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath at Fresno State’s 18-yard line.

Three plays later, Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet, who had been stifled all night, powered across the goal line for a three-yard touchdown that gave his team a 30-26 lead with 7:27 left. UCLA couldn’t add to the lead when its two-point conversion failed.

UCLA linebacker Carl Jones had sparked the comeback less than a minute earlier when he ripped the ball out of Haener’s hands for a fumble that was recovered by fellow linebacker Myles Jackson.

Advertisement

Thompson-Robinson capitalized on the opportunity, connecting with Philips in the end zone for a 42-yard touchdown that drew the Bruins to within 26-24 with eight minutes to play.

× UCLA coach Chip Kelly talks about the Bruins’ 40-37 loss to Fresno State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

The first half ended much like the game, with Fresno State players sprinting off the field like conquering heroes while being showered with cheers from the pockets of Bulldogs fans. They had outplayed, outcoached and outsmarted the Bruins while building a 23-10 lead that felt even larger given their dominance in every facet.

Fresno State’s defense might have been the big story to that point, holding UCLA to 16 offensive plays. A Bruins running game that had churned out more than 200 yards in season-opening victories over Hawaii and Louisiana State was held to 38 yards and 3.5 yards per carry.

Advertisement

Thompson-Robinson couldn’t compensate for the lack of a ground game, completing only two of five passes by the game’s midpoint. In a sign of things to come, he misfired on an early third-down pass to Brittain Brown that could have gone for a huge gain but instead fell incomplete after Brown slipped.

Thompson-Robinson compounded his inaccuracy when he lost a fumble late in the second quarter, the ball slipping out of his hand as he cocked his arm back to throw. The turnover gave Fresno State the ball at UCLA’s 20-yard line with 58 seconds left before halftime, but the Bulldogs could only add a field goal.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson alludes a tackle attempt by Fresno State linebacker Tyson Maeva in the second half Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Unlike his counterpart, Haener masterfully moved his team in the first half, eluding occasional pressure to complete 21 of 28 passes for 200 yards. The Bulldogs also ran for three touchdowns, with Ronnie Rivers cutting back for a 36-yard score that gave his team a 20-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

Advertisement

Even one of UCLA’s few defensive stops wasn’t ultimately a stop. After the Bulldogs initially looked like they were bound to punt on fourth and one in the second quarter, they bunched up at the line of scrimmage as if they were going to go for it. That drew UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Manoa offsides and gave Fresno State a first down.

Bruins defensive back Kenny Churchwell III eventually made an interception at the goal line, but the celebration was short-lived. Thompson-Robinson fumbled on the next play.

