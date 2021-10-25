Chip Kelly contends officials blew field-goal call in UCLA’s 34-31 loss to Oregon

UCLA lost to Oregon by three points — or did it?

Chip Kelly said Monday kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira’s 35-yard field goal that was ruled wide left in the second quarter appeared to have gone through the uprights after he watched replays of the kick.

“You ask Nick,” Kelly said of a miss that proved pivotal in a game the Ducks won 34-31 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, “Nick still thinks it was good, but it was ruled differently.”

What did Kelly see on the replays he watched after the game?

“I agree with Nick,” he said.

Could Kelly take it up with the Pac-12 Conference?

“Game’s over,” Kelly said. “Nothing to take up, right?”

What about a formal apology from conference officials?

“We’re not really into that,” Kelly said.

A Pac-12 spokesman did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Kelly said the Bruins could have challenged the play but did not immediately have any reason to question the officials’ ruling.

“You can,” Kelly said, “but there was nothing during the game where we got anything from the booth, there were no replays when [quarterbacks coach] Ryan Gunderson’s up top [in the press box], but he’s not gonna tell me to challenge anything unless he sees a replay itself and there was nothing that was spit back to him where he could have gotten any jump on it.”

Barr-Mira also made a 37-yard field goal to end the first half and has connected on 10 of 14 attempts this season.