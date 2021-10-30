UCLA vs. Utah storylines: Bruins have a QB question; Utes found the answer to theirs

UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert sacks Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Bo Calvert would take on one little brother at a time, alternating between Ethan and Josh. Then the younger siblings would go against each other.

The goal was to reach the couch in the family’s home. One brother would pose as the ball carrier and the other as a defender standing in his way. The only thing guaranteed to lose was the couch.

“We had a broken sofa that we just kept ‘cause my mom knew we were just gonna break another one,” Bo said, “so that was just kinda our couch.”

The brothers will be reunited Saturday. Bo is UCLA’s starting outside linebacker and Ethan and Josh are reserve linebackers for Utah. Ethan, a freshman, has appeared in one game and Josh, a redshirt freshman, could make his season debut against the Bruins; he’s listed as the backup to Devin Lloyd, who must sit out the first half after being called for targeting last week.

Bo, a redshirt junior, said family from California and Nevada in addition to Utah is expected to attend the game. The brothers’ father, David, could be especially torn while watching the game considering he played briefly for the Utes.

“I love both of those programs,” David said, “and I’m just thankful that my kids aren’t on the field at the same time hitting each other.”

Said Bo: “Hopefully I’ll be able to get a good picture with them after the game, and hopefully I’ll be smiling a little bigger than they are if we pull out that win.”