UCLA vs. Utah: College football betting lines, odds and picks

UCLA visits Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. Saturday to take on the Utah Utes in another key Pac-12 battle.

The Bruins are 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 South, just half a game behind Utah (and Arizona State), so this is pretty much a “must-win” game for the Bruins if they have any hope of reaching the Pac-12 title game. But it won’t be easy as Las Vegas has Utah as a 6.5-point home favorite.

VSiN’s Matt Youmans breaks down the matchup and gives his pick.

UCLA Bruins at Utah Utes (-6.5, 60.5)

It’s awkward and painful to watch, but when Chip Kelly dances he takes one step forward followed by one step back. That has been the UCLA coach’s lame dance routine this season. Just when it appears the Bruins are ready to rise in the Pac-12 standings, they fall flat. UCLA blew a 14-0 lead in a 34-31 loss to Oregon that killed most of the momentum Kelly had seemingly built. The Bruins dropped their third consecutive home game after being upset by Arizona State and Fresno State.

Four years into his program rebuild, Kelly’s offense is inconsistent, and the Bruins’ defense remains an embarrassment. Monitor the status of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who left Saturday’s game with an injury late in the fourth quarter. His replacement, Ethan Garbers, played well before throwing the game-ending interception.

The good news for the Bruins, who are 3-0 on the road, is they play in Salt Lake City this weekend. After a 42-34 loss at Oregon State, Utah slipped into a tie with Arizona State for first place in the South Division. Utes quarterback Cameron Rising passed for 267 yards and two touchdowns while taking his first loss in four starts this season.

The Utah defense was a big disappointment, allowing the Beavers to rush for 260 yards, 132 more than the Utes’ season average on the ground.

The Bruins are 2-0 as dogs, so maybe this is their preferred role on the road. It’s a guess which UCLA team shows up, but the Bruins have lost by more than three points only once, so they might be worth a shot plus the points.

Pick: UCLA +6.5

