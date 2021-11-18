IImar’I Thomas leads No. 20 UCLA to victory over Cal State Northridge
IImar’I Thomas scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 20 UCLA pulled away from Cal State Northridge for a 73-46 win on Thursday night.
Charisma Osborne added 19 points before being helped off the court in the closing minutes with an apparent ankle injury.
The Bruins (2-0) shot 51% and had a 40-23 rebounding advantage with Osborne and Jaelynn Penn, who had nine points and seven assists, each grabbing eight.
With Kiki Rice, Londynn Jones, Gabriela Jaquez, Christeen Iwuala and Lina Sontag joining UCLA, the Bruins might be incubating a potential title chaser.
Trailing 26-21 midway through the second quarter, UCLA closed the half with a 13-0 run, six on Osborne free throws.
With just over four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Matadors (1-2) were within five but UCLA scored 11-straight to take command. The Bruins also scored the last eight points of the game.
Tess Amundsen scored nine to lead the Matadors, who shot 36%.
