UCLA women’s basketball postpones two more games because of COVID

Amid an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, UCLA postponed two more conference games Friday, pushing back contests against Arizona State and No. 4 Arizona. The games were originally scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, respectively. The announcement came two days after UCLA and USC rescheduled a pair of rivalry games.

Because of three cancellations to finish the nonconference season, UCLA will have 27 days between its last game to its next scheduled contest at Utah on Jan. 7. Its next home game isn’t scheduled for Jan. 14 against Washington, which is nearly six weeks after the last time the Bruins played in Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 1 against San Jose State.

UCLA last played on Dec. 11, losing to Connecticut in Newark, N.J. The Bruins then had to call off home games against Texas Southern, Ohio State and Cal State Bakersfield as the program paused all team activities because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertisement

UCLA’s original conference opener against rival USC was rescheduled from Dec. 28 to Jan. 20 on Wednesday. That game at Pauley Pavilion will be followed on Jan. 23 with another rivalry matchup at Galen Center.