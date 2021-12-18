COVID-19 forces UCLA women’s basketball team to cancel final nonconference games

After canceling one nonconference game on Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols, the UCLA women’s basketball team added two more to the chopping block Saturday by calling off its final two nonconference games against Ohio State and Cal State Bakersfield.

The Bruins (5-3) have paused team activities, the school said in a statement, and the status of future games is to be determined. Without facing the Buckeyes and Roadrunners on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, UCLA’s next scheduled game is its Pac-12 opener against USC at Pauley Pavilion on Dec. 28.

UCLA, which dropped out of the Associated Press rankings last month for the first time since March 2019, last played on Dec. 11 against Connecticut, losing 71-61 in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J. Five days later and only hours before they were set to host Texas Southern, the Bruins canceled the game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Both UCLA basketball programs are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks. The men’s team canceled its last two games and added a third Saturday by calling off a matchup with Cal Poly that was scheduled for Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.