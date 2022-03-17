Mick Cronin’s new six-year contract expected to make him highest-paid coach in Pac-12

Tear up that contract that’s less than a year old. Mick Cronin now has something much better.

Only hours before his team’s NCAA tournament opener, the UCLA basketball coach was rewarded Thursday with a new six-year contract that’s expected to make him the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 Conference.

The new deal, which runs through the 2027-28 season, replaces the two-year extension he had signed after guiding the Bruins to the Final Four last year. The previous contract was slated to pay him $4 million per year.

UCLA proactively secured Cronin to the replacement deal after Louisville was believed to have expressed strong interest in the coach before hiring Kenny Payne.

Advertisement

“Mick Cronin is one of the best coaches in the country, and this deal signifies our commitment to keeping him at UCLA and competing for national championships,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Mick is the right leader for our program because he knows what it means to represent the four letters, he won’t settle for less than being an elite program, and he wins with integrity. He has done a tremendous job of developing young men, and his players respect him.”

This story will be updated.