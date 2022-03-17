Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

Mick Cronin’s new six-year contract expected to make him highest-paid coach in Pac-12

UCLA coach Mick Cronin has been given a new six-year contract that runs through 2027-28.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

Tear up that contract that’s less than a year old. Mick Cronin now has something much better.

Only hours before his team’s NCAA tournament opener, the UCLA basketball coach was rewarded Thursday with a new six-year contract that’s expected to make him the highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 Conference.

The new deal, which runs through the 2027-28 season, replaces the two-year extension he had signed after guiding the Bruins to the Final Four last year. The previous contract was slated to pay him $4 million per year.

UCLA proactively secured Cronin to the replacement deal after Louisville was believed to have expressed strong interest in the coach before hiring Kenny Payne.

Advertisement
UCLA's Johnny Juzang (3) celebrates after a play against Arizona during the first half.

UCLA Sports

UCLA has found the season’s final weeks to be winning time under coach Mick Cronin

UCLA has won eight of their last 10 games to revive their standing as a fashionable pick to get back to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

“Mick Cronin is one of the best coaches in the country, and this deal signifies our commitment to keeping him at UCLA and competing for national championships,” UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. “Mick is the right leader for our program because he knows what it means to represent the four letters, he won’t settle for less than being an elite program, and he wins with integrity. He has done a tremendous job of developing young men, and his players respect him.”

This story will be updated.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement