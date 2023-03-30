UCLA gymnasts vault into regional final with season-high-tying score

UCLA produced its best vault rotation since 2020 and moved one step closer to ending its nationals drought by winning its NCAA regional semifinal Thursday with a season-high-tying score of 198.275 at Pauley Pavilion.

With season highs on vault and beam, No. 4 UCLA advanced to Saturday’s regional final at 5 p.m. against No. 5 Utah and Washington, which advanced from the first semifinal, and No. 14 Missouri, which finished second to the Bruins with a score of 197.4. The Utes won the first semifinal with a score of 198.125 while Washington upset No. 12 Auburn to take second with a 196.775. Auburn, without Olympic champion Suni Lee, finished last after counting two falls on bars.

Scores will reset for Saturday’s final and the top two finishers will advance to the NCAA championships in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 13 to 15. It would be UCLA’s first trip to nationals as a team since 2019.

Canadian Olympian Brooklyn Moors delivered a career performance while making her competitive debut this season. The sophomore, who injured her knee in December, tied her career-best on floor with a 9.925, subbing in for Emma Malabuyo at the last minute, then helped UCLA to a 49.575 on vault with a 9.9 in the event.

UCLA entered the meet ranked 11th in the country on vault, its lowest-scoring event of the year. For much of the season, the Bruins lined up four of six vaulters who had 9.95 start values, sacrificing a total of two-tenths in potential scoring. But Moors gave the Bruins an additional 10-point start value to go with Jordan Chiles and Selena Harris.

“Having Brooklyn back in the lineup was amazing,” coach Janelle McDonald said. “She’s been just nailing her vault in the gym, so today we were excited to be able to get her back out there.”

Even with her lower start value, Chae Campbell led the Bruins on vault with a perfect Yurchenko full that earned a 9.95. Margzetta Frazier set the table for the season-best rotation with a career-high 9.9 in the leadoff position.

Frazier has battled bum ankles for the majority of her collegiate career, which has limited her ability to practice. Only in the last month has Frazier been practicing fully. But the injuries cropped up on floor when she landed short on her final tumbling pass. Frazier grimaced through her final poses and needed assistance from trainers on the sideline, but she looked perfectly healthy after vault when she saluted the judges and sprinted down the runway to celebrate with her teammates.

The only UCLA gymnast who has competed at nationals in a team environment got the honor of advancing the Bruins through the oversized bracket after the meet. Frazier held the UCLA sticker in the air and placed it in the next round of the bracket before carefully smoothing it out with both hands. She turned around to see her team jumping with joy, and Chiles pulled Frazier into an extended embrace as tears welled in the Olympian’s eyes.

