UCLA gymnastics team places second in regional, advances to NCAA championships

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles, pictured Jan. 7, scored a 10 on the floor exercise Saturday in the regional final at Pauley Pavilion to help the Bruins advance to the NCAA championships for the first time since 2019.

UCLA is still dancing.

With their best floor rotation of the season, the Bruins advanced to the NCAA championships for the first time since 2019 by finishing second in Saturday’s NCAA regional final at Pauley Pavilion.

Utah finished first with a score of 198 points, while the Bruins charged back from a two-tenth deficit at the halfway point of the meet to edge out Missouri for second place. UCLA totaled 197.925 points, while the Tigers, who kept the Bruins out of nationals by 0.025 points last season, totaled 197.6 and Washington, the only unranked team in the nation to make a regional final this season, finished with 195.65.

Though the No. 4 Bruins entered the regional final with the top qualifying score from the semifinals, they got off to a slow start on the bars and beam. They mustered just one score better than a 9.9 on the beam, a 9.925 from freshman Selena Harris, and had their worst beam rotation since Jan. 29 with a 49.325 total. UCLA fell into third place.

The Bruins made their move on their signature event, the floor exercise, where they charged back with five scores of 9.9 or better on the floor exercise. Jordan Chiles anchored the lineup with a perfect 10 that cemented UCLA’s total score of 49.7.

Needing a solid performance on their lowest-scoring event of the season, the Bruins delivered on vault with a 49.5, their second-highest score on the event this season. The total trailed only Thursday’s semifinal score. Harris starred with her first career 10.

UCLA advances to the NCAA championships April 13-15 in Fort Worth. The Bruins will end the longest nationals drought in school history and try for their first national title since 2018.