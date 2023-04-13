Everything to know about NCAA gymnastics championships

When Janelle McDonald took over at UCLA, getting back to nationals felt like the furthest thing from her mind. But now that the first-time coach has done it, she’s not stopping at just UCLA’s first national semifinal appearance since 2019.

“We want to be competing on the final night of the national championships,” McDonald said, “and I feel like we have the team to be able to do that. But we’ve really had some conversations about shifting our gears and not letting that [goal] put pressure on us, but letting it inspire us.”

Hoping to win their first NCAA title since 2018, the Bruins will compete in the NCAA championships starting with Thursday’s semifinal against Oklahoma, Utah and Kentucky at 6 p.m. PDT in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. They need to finish in the top two Thursday to advance to Saturday’s national final at 1 p.m. PDT. The semifinal will air on ESPN2, while the final is being broadcast on ABC.

Thursday’s semifinals, which feature Florida, California, Louisiana State and Denver in the first session, also serve as event finals for individual NCAA titles. In addition to possibly helping the Bruins get one step closer to their first national team championship since 2018, Jordan Chiles will be competing for individual honors on Thursday. The Olympic silver medalist who recorded the nation’s highest all-around score this year could be UCLA’s first NCAA all-around champion since Samantha Peszek in 2015.

Here’s what to know about the NCAA championships: