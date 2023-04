UCLA is back in the NCAA gymnastics championships for the first time since 2019, with hopes of winning its first national title since 2018. The Bruins will compete in a semifinal Thursday against Oklahoma, Utah and Kentucky at 6 p.m. PDT in Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. They need to finish in the top two Thursday to advance to Saturday’s national final at 1 p.m. PDT.

Here’s our coverage: