Atonio Mafi NFL draft diary: ‘All of our lives are about to change’

As offensive lineman Atonio Mafi transitions from UCLA to the NFL, he is sharing his journey with Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch through a weekly diary leading up to the draft April 27-29. This week, Mafi discusses his draft expectations.

My mom recently texted me at the end of another six-day work week, telling me she was tired.

“We’re almost there, mom,” I texted back. “Soon, you won’t have to do that anymore.”

It chokes me up just thinking about it. The NFL draft is almost here. All of our lives are about to change.

Advertisement

My mom isn’t going to have to work so hard. Eventually, she’ll be able to retire because my family will be set financially. I can’t wait to give back to them after they have given me so much. My dad’s always thanking me for sacrificing and working so hard and I’m like, yeah, that’s easy when you guys did it your whole lives so that I could do this; this is nothing compared to what you guys did.

Draft day is going to be big for all of us because we did this together. I’m going to be sitting with my mom, dad and older brother watching TV in the living room of our Bay Area home, my phone by my side and notifications all the way up.

The hope is that I get drafted by the end of Friday, which would mean I got picked in the third round. That’s the highest I’ve heard I might go. My agent, some draft analysts and my former UCLA coaches have all heard that I could go from anywhere in the third to the fifth rounds.

I’m feeling really confident because I know I did everything I could to improve my standing and have no regrets. I feel like I answered all the questions about lateral quickness at my size and cleaning up hand placement on my pass sets.

My dad’s always thanking me for sacrificing and working so hard and I’m like, yeah, that’s easy when you guys did it your whole lives so that I could do this. — Atonio Mafi

Advertisement

I’m listening very closely to what the UCLA coaches are saying because they’re the ones talking directly with NFL teams inquiring about my habits and tendencies. Five teams — Detroit, Washington, New England, Indianapolis and Green Bay — have flown me in to meet with them. Three others — San Francisco, Dallas and New Orleans — conducted private workouts for me at UCLA.

If I don’t get picked by the end of Friday, then I’m going to attend a draft watch party on Saturday hosted by my high school, San Mateo Serra. If I already got selected, then we’ll just turn it into a big celebration. My high school coach, former teammates, family, friends and some administrators are all going to be there to commemorate this special time.

As soon as I hear I’ve been picked, I’m going to hug my family. I’ve thought about that moment a lot, using it as motivation in workouts and getting excited about it at nights when I’m laying down in bed listening to music. It’s something that really gets me going.

My brother texted me a while back, writing, “Fourteen days until we’re rich” and I responded, “You’re funny, bro.” The money will be life-changing, for sure. Third-round picks receive four-year contracts and make more than $800,000 per season.

I’ll probably get an apartment in my new city, something easy so that I can get settled quickly. My brother said he wanted to come visit for a month and I told him that of course he could.

Advertisement

Everything I’ve done in football is for my family and once I get drafted and make a post on social media, it’s going to be, “We did that,” not, “I did that.”

It will be my family’s day, not just mine. It’s going to be a great time for all of us.