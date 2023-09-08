Five things to watch when UCLA faces San Diego State on Saturday

UCLA’s quarterback battle took a humorous turn this week when Chip Kelly announced that a reporter would start at the position against San Diego State.

“Heavy run emphasis,” the coach cracked while eyeing the reporter. “A lot of handoffs.”

Bruins fans certainly seem ready for someone to take off and run with the thing after watching Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore split time at quarterback in the season opener. Potentially complicating things further, Kelly has indicated that Collin Schlee will also play against the Aztecs on Saturday afternoon at Snapdragon Stadium, though his use could be limited to situations that maximize his running ability.

With the Bruins’ Pac-12 opener against two-time defending conference champion Utah coming in just a few weeks, time is running out to pick a quarterback and let him get the reps needed to let it rip against the Utes.

Here are five things to watch when the Bruins (1-0) face the Aztecs (2-0):