Top five UCLA games versus Utah: Things rarely go according to script

Utah defensive back Justin Thomas (12) sacks UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley (17) on Oct. 4, 2014, in Pasadena. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Revisionists might see this as the beginning of the end of the hubbub surrounding the early Jim Mora years. The Bruins were widely considered national championship contenders going into quarterback Brett Hundley’s final season. Victories over Virginia, Memphis, Texas — in the famed “Jerry’s World” game in which backup quarterback Jerry Neuheisel came off the bench to rally the Bruins — and Arizona State had vaulted UCLA to No. 8 in the national rankings. Utah was coming off a crushing, 28-27 loss to Washington State in which the Utes coughed up a 21-0 lead. But the Utes held firm against Hundley and the Bruins, sacking the quarterback 10 times while rushing for 242 yards. Utah made a short field goal with 34 seconds left to go ahead, and UCLA’s Ka’imi Fairburn missed his 50-yard attempt wide right on the final play. So much for those national title hopes.