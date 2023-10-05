UCLA vs. Washington State top five games: Cougars often were the gutsier team

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson walks off the field after a win over Washington State on Sept. 21, 2019. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

The Chip Kelly era was already flickering. A 3-9 debut season was followed by three more losses to open 2019. It looked like more of the same when UCLA fell behind by 32 points midway through the third quarter in Pullman, Wash.

Advertisement

The Bruins appeared completely overmatched. They couldn’t stop giving up touchdown passes. They won. In one of the most improbable comebacks in school history, UCLA scored 29 unanswered points. The Bruins were so far down that they needed another score.

Demetric Felton Jr. provided it when he caught a short pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson and outmaneuvered several defenders for a 15-yard touchdown with 67 seconds left. UCLA linebacker Keisean Lucier-South then smashed quarterback Anthony Gordon, forcing a fumble that the Bruins’ Josh Woods recovered.

The game’s absurdity was best illustrated by Gordon, who threw for a school-record nine touchdowns and 570 yards — and lost.

It was UCLA’s second-biggest comeback in school history, trailing only the 34-point deficit the Bruins wiped out against Texas A&M in 2017.