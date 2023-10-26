UCLA vs. Colorado five greatest games: Bruins were rarely Buffaloed

UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley runs into the end zone ahead of Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie to score the winning touchdown on Oct. 25, 2014. (Justin Edmonds / Getty Images)

This was a lot harder than it needed to be. Colorado was winless in Pac-12 play and had gone just 4-27 in conference games since moving over from the Big 12 in 2011. UCLA held leads of 17-0 and 31-14. And still, the Bruins needed two overtimes to prevail.

The squeamishness started after the Buffaloes outscored UCLA, 17-0, in the fourth quarter. After each team kicked a field goal in the first overtime, Colorado added another one to take the lead in the second overtime.

That’s when UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley followed a 17-yard run with an eight-yard touchdown burst through a large opening to give his team the triumph.

This was the second consecutive victory for the Bruins as part of a five-game winning streak that would see them rise to No. 8 before falling to Stanford and ending the season with a 40-35 victory over Kansas State in the Alamo Bowl.