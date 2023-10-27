Step aside, Coach Prime. Ethan Garbers could take center stage in UCLA vs. Colorado

So nice of everyone to drop by to see Ethan Garbers.

What’s expected to be UCLA’s biggest crowd of the season at the Rose Bowl presumably will watch Garbers make a second consecutive start at quarterback for the Bruins after his last was such a success.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders could become the headliner upstaged by the opening act if Garbers can engineer another victory. Just as Sanders’ Buffalo buzz is diminishing with three losses in his last four games, Garbers is trying to build a case for sustainability.

This has all the trappings of a prime-time slot on ABC showcasing “Coach Prime.” UCLA will break out light-blue throwback uniforms for its homecoming celebration. Several end-zone tarps are coming off, putting capacity at 70,865 for a game the school announced as sold out.

Here are five things to watch when the No. 23 Bruins (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) face the Buffaloes (4-3, 1-3) in a game starting at 4:30 p.m.: