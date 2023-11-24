Kiki Rice leads hot-shooting No. 2 UCLA to a win over No. 6 UConn in Cayman Islands

UCLA’s Kiki Rice (1) shoots against Connecticut during the first half of the Bruins’ win over the Huskies at the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands on Friday.

Kiki Rice scored 24 points and No. 2 UCLA held off No. 6 Connecticut 78-67 on Friday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Rice also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Bruins (5-0), who led by as many as 23 points in the second half. Charisma Osborne scored 18 points and Lauren Betts had 13.

Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 31 points for UConn (3-2).

UCLA led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Huskies cut that to five at halftime.

Advertisement

But the Bruins scored the first seven points of the second half and outscored the Huskies 22-8 in the third quarter. A three-point play by Betts gave the Bruins their first 20-point lead at 57-37 and they led by 21 after three.

The Huskies made a run in the fourth quarter, and cut the lead to 74-65 on a three-pointer by Bueckers with just over two minutes left.

But that was a close as they would get.

UCLA scored the game’s first 10 points and led 28-12 after Camryn Brown’s three-pointer to end the first quarter.

UConn’s KK Arnold (2) drives to the basket between UCLA’s Charisma Osborne, left, and Lauren Betts at the Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Cayman Islands on Friday. (Kevin Morales / Associated Press)

Osborne’s three-pointer to open the second quarter extended that lead to 19 points.

But Bueckers had 18 points in the first half to keep UConn in the game. She led the Huskies on a 13-0 run to bring Connecticut back to within three at 37-34

Rice scored 14 of her points in the first half and UCLA went into the break up 39-34.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins No. 2 ranking is the highest in program history. Five Bruins came into the game averaging double figures, led by Betts at 19.5 points.

UConn: Injuries have left the Huskies with just 10 healthy players for the tournament. They lost star guard Azzi Fudd last week to a knee injury and were also without starter Caroline Ducharme who has been battling concussion issues and was suffering from neck problems. Freshman center Jana El Alfy suffered a torn Achilles in the preseason and won’t play this season.