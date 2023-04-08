Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Former Utah guard Lazar Stefanovic announces he’s transferring to UCLA

Lazar Stefanovic controls the ball during a game between Utah and Colorado last month.
Lazar Stefanovic controls the ball during a game between Utah and Colorado last month. The guard announced Saturday he’s transferring to UCLA.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Share

While waiting to see who’s leaving, UCLA added a transfer known for one thing the Bruins desperately need.

Shooting.

Lazar Stefanovic, a former All-Pac-12 freshman from Utah who has two seasons of remaining eligibility, announced Saturday on social media that he had committed to the Bruins.

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard made 35.9% of his three-pointers, a better percentage than all but two UCLA players who took more than 10 shots from beyond the arc. His percentage was a significant increase from his freshman season, when he made 30.1% of his three-pointers.

Advertisement
UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) drives to the basket against Oregon center Nate Bittle during the first half.

UCLA Sports

Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for the NBA draft, will forgo year of eligibility

UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. announces he will forgo his extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will enter the 2023 NBA draft.

Stefanovic should help offset the loss of senior guard David Singleton, who exhausted his eligibility after making a team-best 42.4% of his three-pointers last season.

A part-time starter last season, Stefanovic averaged 10.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while making 86.8% of his free throws. He becomes the third incoming transfer of the Mick Cronin era, joining Johnny Juzang and Myles Johnson.

UCLA could still have as many as four roster spots to fill while waiting on the decisions of redshirt senior point guard Tyger Campbell, junior guard Jaylen Clark and freshmen Adem Bona and Amari Bailey.

Clark (lower leg) and Bona (shoulder) are recovering from significant injuries that could impact their decisions. Clark has declared for the NBA draft while retaining an NCAA-certified agent in the event he wants to return to use his remaining eligibility.

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne (20) grabs a rebound from Washington State center Emma Nankervis.

UCLA Sports

WNBA can wait: Charisma Osborne returning to UCLA next season

Charisma Osborne and Camryn Brown announce they will be returning to the UCLA women’s basketball team after indicating they would be turning pro.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

Advertisement