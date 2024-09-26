Advertisement
Will a late start lead to a wacky ending? Five things to watch in UCLA vs. Oregon

UCLA running back Keegan Jones runs during last Saturday's game against LSU.
UCLA running back Keegan Jones is averaging 5.2 yards per carry — but has only nine carries in three games this season.
(Matthew Hinton / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Tom Petty might as well have been singing about UCLA football’s latest ordeal when he uttered one of his most famous lines.

The waiting is the hardest part.

Those lyrics, written more than four decades ago in reference to a performer antsy to get on stage, will also apply to the Bruins (1-2 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) on Saturday as they wait … and wait … and wait for an 8 p.m. PDT kickoff against No. 8 Oregon (3-0, 0-0) at the Rose Bowl.

It will go down as UCLA’s latest start on the West Coast since 1990. Players can grab a leisurely breakfast at their Pasadena hotel, lay out by the pool and watch a full day’s worth of college football before boarding the team bus.

“A little hot tub, foam roll, but I don’t think it changes too much,” Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen said of his routine. “You just shift everything back a few hours and you just get ready. Put your cleats on, put your helmet on and go play, you know?”

Traditionally, late starts have led to weird things, sometimes favoring the underdog. But Oregon has reason to be filled with confidence in what will go down as both its first Big Ten game and its “Big Ten After Dark” debut.

The Ducks are 4-0 under coach Dan Lanning and have won 12 consecutive games when kicking off at 7 p.m. Pacific time or later. Oregon has also dominated its series against UCLA in recent years, winning the past four meetings and 10 of the last 11.

Here are four things to watch in a game that will be broadcast by FOX:

2

Rounding into form?

Oregon coach Dan Lanning calls out to players during the first half of their game against Oregon State.
Coach Dan Lanning has led Oregon to a 3-0 start this season, including a 49-14 win over Oregon State on Sept. 14.
(Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

Oregon was widely considered one of the nation’s most disappointing 2-0 teams after shaky victories over Idaho and Boise State to start the season.

But a 49-14 drubbing of rival Oregon State has the Ducks back to feeling dominant. It was a complete effort, Oregon’s offense rolling up 546 yards while its defense shut out the Beavers in the second half.

Oregon has scored on all 10 trips to the red zone — including seven touchdowns — though one Bruin expressed confidence that the streak would end Saturday.

“It’s not we’re gonna, it’s we are,” UCLA defensive tackle Siale Taupaki said. “We are going to stop it, just, period, off the bat, you know? You’re coming to play the Bruins, we’re not coming to play you; you’re coming to play us.”

If the Ducks are vulnerable in any area it’s on defense, where they rank No. 11 in the Big Ten by giving up 298.3 yards per game. Their run defense may be their weakest spot, the Ducks surrendering 133.7 yards per game on the ground to rank 14th in the conference.

That could be just what UCLA needs to get going after averaging a mere 60.3 rushing yards per game, last in the Big Ten. Bruins coach DeShaun Foster said Jalen Berger, a transfer from Michigan State, could be on pace for more carries after breaking off a few good runs last weekend against Louisiana State.

3

Double duty

UCLA’s running backs are some of the best in the nation … at catching the ball.

T.J. Harden’s 12 receptions are tied for the fourth most among power conference running backs, according to Inside Edge. The same analytics experts noted that Berger’s 24 receiving yards on third-down plays are the sixth most among Big Ten running backs.

It’s the running part of their job description that’s been the issue. Harden is averaging 2.6 yards per carry and Keegan Jones’ impressive average of 5.2 yards has been offset by a curious lack of usage — he’s only been given nine carries in three games. Berger is averaging 5.3 yards but has had only six carries.

4

Flying north for the fall

Oregon’s starting quarterback was nearly a Bruin. His backup actually was a Bruin.

Dillon Gabriel, the Ducks’ high-flying starter, committed to UCLA in December 2021 as a transfer from Central Florida before backing out and spending the next two seasons at Oklahoma. After passing on a chance to go to the NFL, he opted to spend his final college season at Oregon.

Gabriel is on the verge of setting all sorts of records, leading the nation with 84% completion accuracy. He’s passed for 15,779 yards in his career and needs 15 more to pass Graham Harrell for fourth place in NCAA history.

“I think the defense is excited for this opportunity, especially [against] a guy that almost came here,” said Foster, whose team is seeking its first sack since the season opener against Hawaii.

Dante Moore, Gabriel’s top backup, played for UCLA last season as a highly rated prospect who did not live up to his five-star billing. Moore famously threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in three consecutive games and promptly lost his starting job to Ethan Garbers.

The Bruins will likely face Moore only if Gabriel gets hurt or the Ducks are winning big or getting blown out.

5

Quack like a Bruin

UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao (88) celebrates a second half TD with offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) against Stanford in 2023.
UCLA tight end Moliki Matavao (88) celebrates a second half TD with offensive lineman Sam Yoon (64) during an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
(Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Five players who started their college careers at Oregon are now Bruins.

Four had found prominent roles before defensive tackle Keanu Williams was lost for the season because of an injury suffered against Indiana earlier this month.

Moliki Matavao is UCLA’s top tight end, Jaylin Davies a starting cornerback, Bryan Addison a starting safety and Jaylan Jeffers a reserve offensive tackle. Matavao ranks third on the team with seven catches and second with 85 receiving yards. Addison has the Bruins’ only fumble recovery.

6

Feeling special

Oregon is one of four teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision to return both a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown this season.

Meanwhile, UCLA’s kicker and punter are making early claims to special seasons. Mateen Bhaghani has made six of seven field goals and Brody Richter has averaged 44.9 yards on his eight punts.

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

