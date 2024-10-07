UCLA vs. Penn State takeaways: Fixing the offense is the top priority

There was a lot of talk after UCLA’s fourth consecutive loss about the possible quarterback of the future. About improvement from the offensive line. About fighting until the end.

One statement said it all when it came to what ails the Bruins most in their bid for a breakthrough.

“Our starting defense held a Big Ten team to three points,” Penn State coach James Franklin told Fox on the field after the game, “so I’m happy with that.”

No matter who played quarterback or left tackle or helped the team tack on that late touchdown during its 27-11 loss to the No. 7 Nittany Lions on Saturday at Beaver Stadium, it hasn’t changed the calculus for an offense that has scored one touchdown in its last 10 quarters.

And, as Franklin pointed out, it came against a second-team defense.

If UCLA (1-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) is to have any hope of winning more than one or two more games the rest of coach DeShaun Foster’s debut season, it’s got to fix its offense. The Bruins are averaging 14 points (ranking No. 130 in the nation) and 261.6 yards (No. 127) per game.

The onus seems to be mostly on offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has made eight returning starters look like they’re playing football for the first time. Bieniemy’s use of quick-developing passes for quarterback Justyn Martin in his college debut Saturday was a step in the right direction. Here are five takeaways from the game: