No. 11 USC struggles through turnover-fueled loss at Minnesota

An unseasonably warm breeze swirled through Huntington Bank Stadium, the rare sort of night where USC, a team in unfamiliar and typically frosty Big Ten territory, could feel right at home.

But nothing about Saturday’s 24-17 loss felt comfortable for No. 11 USC, which dropped its second Big Ten road game in two tries. Not its quarterback, who struggled to find a rhythm and turned the ball over twice, nor its offensive line, which struggled to keep him protected. Not even the defense that so often clamped down after halftime could ease concerns Saturday.

As Minnesota marched down the field late in the fourth quarter, bleeding away second after second, squeezing USC’s defense for all it was worth, the warm welcome had worn well off, giving way to the discomforting realization that USC’s hopes of a special season were quickly slipping away into a suddenly chilly night.

Wedged up against the goal line, with its back against the wall, USC stopped Minnesota once, then again, then a third time at the one-yard line. A fourth attempt was called short once again, but a review revealed Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer had just managed to break the goal-line plane. The Golden Gophers converted the extra point and took a late 24-17 lead.

Still, 56 seconds remained, with some hope that quarterback Miller Moss could mount a miracle drive. He moved USC 47 yards, with seconds still to spare, before he threw a desperation pass into traffic.

It was picked off, ending a forgettable night for Moss — and likely closing the book on the Trojans’ hopes of winning the Big Ten.

Moss finished with just 200 yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions, both of which were back-breaking as USC tried to find its stride in the second half.

A week ago, USC shut out Wisconsin in the second half, running away with a win in its Big Ten opener.

But there was no such luck Saturday. Once again, the Trojans found themselves forced to overcome a sputtering start and hope for the best after halftime, exactly the sort of circumstances they’d set out this week to avoid.

Still, here was USC deep in Minnesota territory at the start of the fourth quarter, eight plays into a drive that was already rolling, when Moss was hit from behind as he threw. The ball tumbled through the air and was picked off by Minnesota‘s Devon Williams.

The Gophers needed just six plays to make the Trojans pay, as Brosmer ran in a tying touchdown.

There was still plenty of time for the Trojans to mount a go-ahead drive, with more than half the fourth quarter remaining. But a first-down sack set them back, and on third-and-four, USC took an inexplicable shot down the field, only for it to fall incomplete.

Minnesota took over from there and did what USC couldn’t Saturday. It marched confidently down the field and scored, putting the game away with a decisive drive.