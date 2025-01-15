No. 1 UCLA fends off Penn State, extends school-record start to 17-0

UCLA center Lauren Betts looks to pass under pressure from Penn State center Gracie Merkle and guard Alli Campbell (22) on Wednesday night in Long Beach.

The UCLA women’s basketball team maintained the same competitiveness it has displayed at home all season, even if the Bruins home gym was an hour away from campus in Long Beach.

Forced out of Pauley Pavilion because of wildfires that continue to burn near Westwood, the No. 1 Bruins hosted Penn State at Walter Pyramid on Wednesday night. The venue change didn’t faze UCLA, which earned an 83-67 victory and set a program record with its 17-0 start to the season.

Lauren Betts dominated on both ends of the floor, powering UCLA with 22 points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists. She recorded her ninth double-double of the season and showcased her efficiency, shooting 10 for 16 from the field.

Although it was a double-digit victory, the Bruins started slowly. Much of their early production came from Betts, who battled through a tough matchup against 6-foot-6 Penn State center Gracie Merkle.

While the team created plenty of open looks from beyond the arc, UCLA struggled to convert, finishing 0 for 8 from three-point range in the first quarter. UCLA finished the quarter shooting 41.2% from the field, largely thanks to Betts’ scoring in the post, but still trailed 19-17.

In the second quarter the Bruins and Lions traded leads eight times during the back-and-forth battle.

UCLA’s offense found its energy by attacking the rim, particularly in transition after turnovers, led by point guard Kiki Rice. Her defense sparked several fast-break opportunities.

Despite leading by as many as 23 in the second half, UCLA enabled Penn State to hang around.

Penn State clawed its way back to a single-digit deficit, outscoring UCLA 16-12 early in the fourth quarter and cutting the Bruins’ lead to seven points.

UCLA shot 41.2% from the field in the final quarter, and a late 7-0 run spearheaded by Londynn Jones, Gabriela Jaquez and Rice put the game out of reach.