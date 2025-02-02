Minnesota gives UCLA women scare before school record 20th double-digit win in a row

What began as a potential upset turned into a dominant fourth-quarter performance by the undefeated UCLA women’s basketball team.

The No. 1 Bruins faced a tough test as Minnesota trailed by five at the half and didn’t fade until the Bruins pulled away in the final quarter on the way to a 79-53 Big Ten victory at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday.

It was UCLA’s 20th consecutive double-digit victory, the longest streak in program history.

Elina Aarinsalo led UCLA scorers with 15 points on six-of-10 shooting. She was one of three Bruins in double figures, alongside Kiki Rice (14) and Londynn Jones (13).

UCLA (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten) struggled to find rhythm on both ends of the floor, with lapses in communication plaguing much of the first half. The Bruins committed 10 turnovers and shot 38.7% as they went into the locker room ahead 33-28.

UCLA’s offensive struggles, particularly from starters Lauren Betts (six points) and Gabriela Jaquez (nine), kept Minnesota within striking distance.

The Gophers (18-5, 6-5) frustrated Betts in the post, using physical defense and frequent double teams. They held her to two points in the first half, and six was Betts’ lowest point total of the season. However, she did contribute a game-high 11 assists and six rebounds.

Jaquez got the Bruins going in the third quarter with seven points that fueled a run to put UCLA ahead by double figures for the first time, 51-38. A 10-0 run in the fourth quarter put the visitors away.

The Bruins entered the game ranked third in the nation in defensive field goal percentage — holding opponents to 35% — and continued that trend as the Gophers shot 39.7%.

Guard Amaya Battle had challenged UCLA’s defense early, pouring in 17 of the Gophers’ 28 first-half points. She was held to four points in the second half but still shot an impressive 10 of 15 for the game.