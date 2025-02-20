Advertisement
UCLA Sports

Lauren Betts scores 22 in her return as No. 3 UCLA defeats No. 25 Illinois

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, blocks a shot from Illinois forward Berry Wallace at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, blocks a shot from Illinois forward Berry Wallace during the first half of the Bruins’ 70-55 win Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Anthony De Leon

Lauren Betts spent pregame warmups with a smile as the UCLA women’s basketball team welcomed their star center back after she missed a game because of a right foot injury.

Gone was the walking boot, and Betts wasted no time making an impact for No. 3 UCLA against No. 25 Illinois on Thursday night. She scored the game’s first basket on a turnaround layup and immediately made her presence felt on defense with a block at the other end.

Betts finished with game-high 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in UCLA’s 70-55 win at Pauley Pavilion. But the Bruins weren’t without their flaws.

Initially it looked like the Bruins would run away against an Illinois team that dressed only eight players because of injury. UCLA held a 14-point advantage at halftime — their largest lead of the game — before Illinois cut it to just four points, 43-39, by the end of the third quarter.

The Bruins, however, pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Illinois 27-16 to earn their eighth victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Betts played 34 minutes, moving fluidly in the post as she showcased her turnaround moves and up-and-under scoring. She showed no lingering effects from her injury. The Bruins made her a focal point early, feeding her frequently to exploit Illinois’ undersized defenders.

UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo, right, passes the ball as she falls in front of Illinois guard Genesis Bryant.
UCLA guard Elina Aarnisalo, right, passes the ball as she falls in front of Illinois guard Genesis Bryant during the first half Thursday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Betts shot nine for 18 from the field as UCLA (25-1 overall, 13-1 Big Ten) dominated inside, scoring 46 points in the paint. Kiki Rice played a crucial role, contributing 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Bruins had a physical defensive performance, preventing Illinois (21-6, 11-5) from scoring at the rim with 10 blocks and disrupting passing lanes with 10 steals. Their defensive pressure forced 16 turnovers and kept the Illini out of rhythm.

Gabriela Jaquez led the team with three steals. Her relentless defensive effort caused confusion for Illinois.

Although it didn’t affect the outcome, the Bruins lost forward Janiah Barker early in the second quarter after she collided with Betts, who made contact with her head. Barker didn’t return.

