Another dominant effort by Lauren Betts as UCLA routs Wisconsin

UCLA’s Lauren Betts shoots past Wisconsin’s Alie Bisballe during the first half.

Lauren Betts had 26 points and 10 rebounds and second-ranked UCLA routed Wisconsin 91-61 on Wednesday night to set up a showdown with No. 4 USC for the Big Ten title.

UCLA (28-1 overall, 16-1 Big Ten) moved into a first-place tie with USC heading into the regular-season finale Saturday at home against the Trojans, who handed the Bruins their only defeat, 71-60 earlier this month.

Betts hit 11 of 12 shots from the field and all four of her free throws for her 15th double-double of the season. Timea Gardner added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Advertisement

Serah Williams had 22 points and Ronnie Porter 13 for Wisconsin (13-15, 4-13).

The Bruins hit 10 of 18 shots en route to a 22-12 lead after one quarter.

Porter hit two free throws to pull the Badgers within 27-19, but UCLA responded with an 8-0 run.

Wisconsin missed its first seven shots of the third quarter as UCLA extended its lead to 55-30 midway through the period. The Bruins led 70-40 entering the final period.

Both UCLA and USC gained forfeit victories Wednesday over Northwestern, which chose not to play January games in California because of concerns over wildfires.

Advertisement

Takeaways

UCLA: After edging Iowa 67-65 on Sunday to open the two-game road swing, the Bruins avoided looking past Wisconsin and ahead to the rematch with USC.

Wisconsin: The Badgers are looking to hang on to a spot in the 15-team Big Ten tournament. At 4-13, Wisconsin is in 14th place, 1 1/2 games ahead of Purdue, which has two games remaining.

Key moment

The Bruins hit six of seven shots for a 12-2 run midway through the first quarter for a 20-9 lead.

Advertisement

Key stat

Led by Betts and Gardiner, the Bruins dominated inside, outscoring Wisconsin 52-32 in the paint.

Up next

UCLA returns home to face No. 4 USC on Saturday. Wisconsin is at Iowa on Sunday.