Led by Jordan Chiles, UCLA’s Olympians shine in final home meet for Big Ten champs

Roaring fans drowned out the Pauley Pavilion public-address announcer. Jordan Chiles needs no introduction.

As her star continues to reach new heights, Chiles remains a steady force for No. 3-ranked UCLA, setting a season-high 39.75 all-around score Sunday to lead the Bruins to a 197.675-197.1 victory over No. 12 Stanford in front of a program-record attendance of 12,918 in the home finale.

The first 2,000 fans in the arena received Nike posters of Chiles, who was featured in the brand’s recent “So Win” campaign that debuted during the Super Bowl. Since competing in her second Olympics last year, Chiles has been omnipresent outside of the gym. Time magazine named her one of the women of the year. She made red carpet appearances at Oscars parties, appeared on “Good Morning America” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and released a book. She signed copies of her memoir “I’m The Girl” hours before Sunday’s meet.

Between the seemingly endless public appearances, Chiles has competed 37 routines this season, tied for the most for a Bruin gymnast.

Advertisement

“I can’t say enough about the unique person that she is to be able to handle everything on her plate and be able to handle it with so much excellence,” UCLA coach Janelle McDonald said. “It inspires me every single day. … She cares so much about the team that throughout it all, she’s figuring out a way to be 100% connected and show up for the team each and every day. I think it fills her cup to be able to be in this environment with this team and having this success that we’re having.”

With Chiles back after an Olympic hiatus, the Bruins dominated the Big Ten to win their first regular-season conference title in their new league. They extended their meet winning streak to nine Sunday.

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles performs on the uneven bars during Sunday’s meet against Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.

Jordan Chiles celebrates with coach Janelle McDonald after her uneven bar routine Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

With three Olympians, UCLA has attracted record-setting crowds all over the country in its Big Ten debut season. All of the international stars delivered Sunday. Senior Emma Malabuyo, who represented the Philippines in the 2024 Olympics, notched two scores of 9.9 or better in her final competition in Pauley Pavilion. She blinked back tears after finishing her floor routine, which earned a 9.9.

Graduate student Brooklyn Moors, an all-around finalist for Canada in the Tokyo Olympics, scored a 9.9 on balance beam as the Bruins notched six scores of 9.9 or better on the event and took a commanding 0.55-point lead into the final rotation.

Advertisement

World renowned for her elegance and grace on floor, Moors has been fighting for the first perfect 10 of her college career. She controlled each landing on her tumbling passes with precision and pulled in the raucous crowd with her dramatic choreography. But the packed arena was disappointed when her score of 9.925 flashed on the screen.

UCLA’s Brooklyn Moors competes in floor exercise Saturday against Stanford. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Chiles was among those pleading for a perfect score, flashing 10 fingers toward the crowd. The junior’s voice was hoarse and dry after the meet. More than enjoying her successes Sunday, she showed greater joy cheering for her teammates after their routines or giving them pre-competition pep talks.

“I know what’s very important to me and that is who I am as a person and that my sport doesn’t define who I am,” Chiles said as her voice cracked. “But it’s my authenticity that I have towards everybody. Everything that I’ve done, whether it’s my teammates, whether it’s me signing books before my meet, I think that’s the biggest part, just giving my attention to everybody that I know supports me and loves me.”

On an alternative timeline, Chiles could have been leaving with this senior class. She was initially due to begin at UCLA in 2021 before she deferred her enrollment to pursue her first Olympics, then took another step back in 2023 to prepare for Paris.

Jordan Chiles performs on the balance beam against Stanford on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Chiles is now in awe of the senior leadership that has helped position the Bruins to return to the NCAA championships as a team after missing the cut last year. She was so emotional about the seniors’ departure that she couldn’t even look at Moors during the news conference at risk of breaking down in tears. After the meet, UCLA honored Moors; fellow graduate students Chae Campbell, Frida Esparza, and Carissa Clay; seniors Malabuyo, Emily Lee and Mia Erdoes; and junior Clara Wren.

“We wanted to go out with a bang,” Moors said, “and that was exactly what we did.”