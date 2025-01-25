Jordan Chiles puts in superhero-like performance to lead UCLA past Illinois

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles competes in floor exercise to help lead the Bruins to victory over Illinois at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. Chiles achieved a score of 9.950 in the event.

One after another, comic-book-style designs of UCLA gymnasts appeared on the jumbotron. But it was clear one Bruin was omitted.

“Wait, we’re missing someone,” a text bubble in the team’s introduction video emphasized.

Just as she soared through the sky in the video, akin to a superhero, Jordan Chiles returned to Westwood for the first time since winning team gold at the Paris Olympics. And just like when the crowd erupted as the public address announcer roared her name as pyrotechnics sparkled behind her, Pauley Pavilion’s lower bowl did the same once more when Chiles nailed her final pass for a team-high 9.950 in floor exercise and a meet-best 49.500 rotation score.

No. 8 UCLA easily handled Illinois 197.200-194.750 in its home opener Saturday afternoon. Chiles may be the proverbial superhero for the Bruins — just as billed in the introduction video — but graduate student Chae Campbell provided consistency for UCLA. As the only Bruin who competed in the all-around, Campbell took the all-around crown with a total score of 39.400, which included a season-high 9.925 on vault.

“This is my last year, so it’s all about getting big,” Campbell said. “I want to be able to soak up any moment I have since [as] each week goes by since this is the last time I’m going to be able to do a routine. … It’s not just staying present, [it’s] not taking anything for granted and being grateful for any opportunity I have to compete all around.”

Chiles matched Campbell in the event, helping the Bruins set their season-high on the events with a 49.325.

UCLA overcame a test in the third rotation on balance beam when sophomore Katelyn Rosen fell on the first pass of her routine, extending a run of uncharacteristically low-scoring routines in the event from the former All-Pac-12 honorable mention gymnast. In a bend-but-don’t-break moment for the Bruins, the next four gymnasts hit their routines — highlighted by Brooklyn Moors tying her career-high on the apparatus with a 9.875 — en route to a 49.150 overall score.

During the rotation, Campbell paced near the balance beam, receiving pep talks from assistant coach Lacy Dagen as she awaited Rosen’s score to be posted by the judges. UCLA coach Janelle McDonald said the wait felt never-ending, taking much longer than normal.

UCLA’s Chae Campbell celebrates after competing on balance beam against Illinois at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday. (Katharine Lotze / Getty Images)

And yet, Campbell still kicked off the beam run with a 9.850. McDonald called the beam rotation — despite Rosen’s hiccup — a meet highlight.

“Working with [Dagen] this year has been a real blessing for us because I feel like I wasn’t even nervous,” Campbell said. “I didn’t even know what happened before I went. So I give her a lot of credit, just being able to hype us up and give us what we need for each routine.”

McDonald pointed to Campbell’s routine as a turning point Saturday, crediting Campbell’s development as a leader (the graduate student said she began implementing lessons from her Transformative Coaching and Leadership graduate program).

“It literally gave me chills to see her go up there and attack her routine in that moment,” McDonald said. “Because I don’t think Chae from last year, or even previous years, would have been able to handle that moment as good as she did today, and I think that’s the testament to the work she’s been putting in.”

Senior Emma Malabuyo capped off the Bruins on beam with her fourth consecutive 9.900-or-higher score to begin the season. Malabuyo, who competed for the Philippines at the Paris Games, also made her season debut on the uneven bars, tallying a 9.850, second-best to graduate student Frida Esparza’s 9.925.

Malabuyo, who is still waiting to achieve her first perfect 10, said the return to bars marked a personal achievement for her.

“It’s just building my confidence back up and using today as a stepping stone to keep building and building,” said Malabuyo, who also recorded a 9.925 on floor. “But I was also really proud today.”

The veteran trio of Campbell, Chiles and Malabuyo helped lead the Bruins to their third-consecutive meet victory — in the Bruins’ first of three home outings in their next four meets. Penn State will visit Westwood next week.