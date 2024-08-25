USC and UCLA season preview: How do they perform in the Big Ten?
Can Lincoln Riley cool down his already hot coaching seat? Can UCLA’s DeShaun Foster coach the team to a winning record?
Los Angeles Times beat writers Ryan Kartje and Ben Bolch are joined by columnist Bill Plaschke to talk about the upcoming college football season. Can Lincoln Riley get off his already hot coaching seat? Can UCLA exceed low expectations in its travel-heavy season? The Times breaks it down for you.
