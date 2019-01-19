USC's Andy Enfield keeps pushing for victories against UCLA off the court

Update: USC (9-8, 2-2 Pac-12) could be playing with just eight scholarship players Saturday. Enfield said there is no timetable for a possible return for suspended wing Kevin Porter Jr. and that the player knows the expectations he has to meet to be reactivated for games. Enfield also said sophomore wing Charles O'Bannon Jr. now plans to sit out the rest of the season with his finger injury in the hope of a medical redshirt. UCLA (10-7, 3-1) has prepared as if Porter will play. “Definitely preparing as if he will play,” UCLA interim coach Murry Bartow said. “We're going to talk about him.” The Bruins were pleased by their Oregon trip, which saw them complete a miraculous comeback win over the Ducks and lead midway through the second half against the Beavers. Now, it’s on to USC and a chance to build more momentum. “This is my first experience playing USC,” freshman center Moses Brown said. “I know it’s a big rivalry and we’ve got to get that ‘W’ just for the whole school.”