USC begins purge of football staff as it announces Tee Martin and three other assistants won't return

Clay Helton’s off-season revitalization plan for USC football went into full swing Tuesday morning. It began with addressing the team of assistant coaches he put into place around him, and it appears few on the Trojans staff are safe for 2019.
USC announced on its Twitter account that offensive coordinator Tee Martin, defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze and defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford are no longer on the coaching staff, joining offensive line coach Neil Callaway, who was let go midseason. Quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has left, too, taking the offensive coordinator job at Western Kentucky, where Helton’s brother, Tyson, was named head coach this week.
That means half of Helton’s staff is now gone after a 5-7 campaign.
The writing was on the wall for Martin after Helton took over play-calling duties Oct. 29, two days after the loss to Arizona State. Martin told the Los Angeles Times that week that he would consider remaining on the staff even with a diminished role because he loved being at USC, but Helton has decided to move on from Martin entirely.
Saturday night after USC’s season-ending 24-17 loss to Notre Dame, Helton said he had a plan for how to advance the program. USC athletic director Lynn Swann referenced that plan Sunday when he announced Helton would be back as head coach for a fourth season. Swann and Helton mentioned that an evaluation of Helton’s staff would be coming.
As of now, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator Johnny Nansen, special teams coach John Baxter, running backs coach Tim Drevno and tight ends coach Keary Colbert remain. USC has already removed the departed coaches’ names from the school’s website.
Udeze, an All-America defensive end on the school’s 2003 national championship team, announced on his Twitter account that he would not be back.
“For the last three years, it has been my privilege coaching you guys in more than just football,” Udeche wrote in a message aimed at his players. “I couldn’t be more happy with the growth of you guys and couldn’t be more excited with what is on the horizon in your careers. Unfortunately, I will not be here to see it. I’d like to thank Coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here. To the Trojan Family know that I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I thank you for your support!
“Lastly, I always ask you young men to thrive in adversity because in those times you truly find out who you are. Now it is time for myself to once again thrive and grow. I love you guys and can’t thank you enough for every drop of sweat you have given me over the years. FIGHT ON young men. God Bless”
Udeze joined USC’s staff in 2015 as the assistant strength and conditioning coach. He was promoted to defensive line coach beginning in 2016.
The same year, Bradford joined the USC staff to coach the defensive backs.
In 2017, Ellis came to USC as an offensive administrative assistant and was promoted to quarterbacks coach this season.
Martin is the most significant departure. The former Tennessee quarterback joined the USC staff in 2012 under Lane Kiffin as wide receivers coach and worked his way to the role of offensive coordinator by 2016.
Martin’s offenses in 2016 and 2017 helped USC to 21 wins, a Rose Bowl victory and a Pac-12 championship.
Martin and Udeze are known as two of the best recruiters on the Trojans staff.