Graham Harrell interviews with USC for offensive coordinator position

USC may have found its next offensive coordinator. He appears to be a younger version of the last one.
North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, who like Kliff Kingsbury was a Texas Tech quarterback under Mike Leach and an “Air Raid” disciple, interviewed with USC on Sunday in Los Angeles for the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach opening vacated by Kingsbury, Harrell's father, Sam, told the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Harrell said there is not a deal in place but that it's in the “working stages” as of Sunday night.
Sam Harrell, the longtime head football coach at Ennis High near Dallas, said that his understanding is that USC coach Clay Helton would hand over the play-calling duties to Harrell and allow him to fully implement his take on the Leach system.
After his playing career at Texas Tech, Harrell, 33, spent three seasons (2010-2012) as a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, attempting four passes. In 2009, he made a brief cameo as a quality control assistant at Oklahoma State. In 2014-15, he rejoined Leach at Washington State as an outside wide receivers coach.
The last three seasons at North Texas, Harrell’s offenses have put up record-breaking numbers at the school. The last two seasons, the Mean Green have finished in the top 25 nationally in total offense. During those years, North Texas quarterback Mason Fine has thrown for 7,845 yards and 58 touchdowns with 20 interceptions.
Sam Harrell said his son’s version of the “Air Raid” uses the run game more often than Leach'’. In 2018, the Mean Green rushed for 1,999 yards. In 2017, running back Jeff Wilson rushed for 1,215 yards and the team rushed for 2,285.
Before North Texas hired Seth Littrell as head coach and Littrell handed his offense over to Harrell, the Mean Green had played in one bowl game in 11 seasons. With Littrell and Harrell, North Texas has played in three straight bowl games.
Harrell was considered for offensive coordinator openings this off-season at North Carolina and Oklahoma State.
“It’s been an active time for him,” Sam Harrell said. “He really likes being in Texas, likes where he is, but when you get opportunities to take a step, he’s going to be open to those.”
Sam Harrell said that all of the former Texas Tech quarterbacks who went on to become coaches may have different takes on the “Air Raid” but still use the exact same terminology as when they were players under Leach.
Helton’s interest in Harrell indicates that Helton, in pursuing Kingsbury, was not just going after the hot name on the coaching market but also saw the benefit of taking USC’s struggling offense in the direction of the “Air Raid.”
The Trojans in 2018 were unable to activate a consistent running game or give quarterback JT Daniels adequate protection. With Daniels and all of its starting wide receivers back next season, plus lingering questions about the Trojans’ offensive line and running backs, USC’s current talent appears well-positioned to flourish in this offense.
Sam Harrell said Helton told his son he would want Harrell to come in and “simplify” the offense for USC and that the Trojans’ plan recently has been too much “a little bit of this, a little bit of that.”
USC finished last season 91st in scoring offense (26.1) and 84th in total offense (382.6).