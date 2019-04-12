USC freshman defensive end Drake Jackson seen as a ‘first-round talent’

Jackson comes to USC at the right time. Edge rusher Porter Gustin is gone, and with that, defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast has minimized the outside linebacker “predator” role in his defense. The Trojans, in an effort to simplify the scheme for a younger group and improve their run defense, are now lining up with three and sometimes four down defensive linemen. Jackson has the size to play the run and has shown the speed to excel as a traditional pass rusher off the edge, too.