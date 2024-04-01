USC women vs. UConn in Elite Eight: Live updates, start time and analysis

JuJu vs. Paige? No, it’s USC vs. UConn in Elite Eight

USC guard JuJu Watkins poses for a photo with a fan after the Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Saturday. Up next is a matchup against Paige Bueckers and UConn. (Jenny Kane / Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the star-studded matchup TV executives dreamed about. Paige Bueckers, Connecticut’s senior star, against USC’s freshman phenom JuJu Watkins. The headliners will surely help obliterate any women’s basketball TV ratings records during Monday’s Elite Eight contest. Yet a different matchup will decide who advances to the Final Four.

“It’s USC vs. UConn,” Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma said, “not Paige vs. JuJu.”

Watkins’ top-seeded Trojans face No. 3 Connecticut at 6 p.m. PDT (ESPN) in the Portland 3 Regional final on Monday at Moda Center in a potential changing of the guard in women’s basketball. Since USC last made the Elite Eight in 1994, the Huskies have won 11 national championships to rise as the dominant power that was a magnet for almost every top recruit.

