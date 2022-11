Ed Guzman is the Los Angeles Times deputy Sports editor. The East Los Angeles native joined the newsroom in October 2022. He most recently served as deputy editor for sports for ESPN’s Andscape and joined The Times after stints at the Oregonian, New York Times, Washington Post and Seattle Times. Guzman is a member of the National Assn. of Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force board, and also mentors students in the Sports Journalism Institute program.