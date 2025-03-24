The Times of Troy: The questions you should be asking as spring USC football begins

Hi, everyone! Welcome back to the Times of Troy newsletter. I’m Ryan Kartje, the USC beat writer at The Times, and while March Madness rolls on for the Women of Troy tonight, I wanted to take a brief step away from basketball this week to talk about something far less consequential, and yet still front of mind for many of you … spring football.

Newsletter Fight on! Are you a true Trojans fan? Get our Times of Troy newsletter for USC insights, news and much more. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

USC opens its spring football practice Tuesday, determined apparently to test the endurance of those also covering the Trojans’ tournament run. The school won’t hold a spring game in April, meaning any observations from the media will be limited to only the 15 minutes of stretching and drills at the start of practice.

Advertisement

So we aren’t likely to get many definitive answers this spring. But here are the questions I’ll be asking over the next several weeks, as we get our first few glimpses of USC football in 2025.

What’s going on at quarterback?

Lincoln Riley expressed confidence in Jayden Maiava after the sophomore started the final four games — and won three — last season. But he gave plenty of reasons over that stretch to question whether he’s the answer long term, and we haven’t heard much yet about Maiava’s approach this offseason.

He’ll get the chance to make a statement this spring as the QB1 in camp. But all eyes be on five-star freshman Husan Longstreet, who has been with the team since bowl practices. If Maiava is still just as raw this spring, it’s not impossible to think that Longstreet could get a look sometime this season.

Advertisement

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

Don’t discount Utah transfer Sam Huard, either. He has the recruiting pedigree, at the very least. Not to mention a family member at offensive coordinator who probably knows how best to take advantage of his talent. He’ll battle with Longstreet to be the backup.

Who’s likely to lead USC’s backfield?

Woody Marks is off to the NFL, and Quinten Joyner left in the transfer portal, leaving USC with a brand new backfield to break in this spring and no sense yet of a pecking order at the position.

Advertisement

The Trojans added the top junior college back on the market in Waymond Jordan, who’s coming off a sophomore season in which he led the nation in yards (1,674), yards per game (134.5) and touchdowns (20 in 12 games). He feels like the likely 1A to start the spring, while New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders should step in as a strong 1B after averaging over 7 yards per carry with the Lobos last season.

What that means for sophomore Bryan Jackson is still to be seen. Jackson played a lead role in the Vegas Bowl, but may have to settle for third fiddle in the Trojans’ offense this season.

What can we expect from Jahkeem Stewart and USC’s other freshmen?

The early glimpses of Stewart in USC’s social content have been enough to work some fans into a lather, and, well … I don’t blame them. At 6-6, 290 pounds, Stewart looks nothing like a freshman, let alone a 17-year old who reclassified, skipped a year of school and only played in 12 varsity football games.

We have no idea how quickly he’ll be able to pick up D’Anton Lynn’s defense, but from a physical standpoint, Stewart probably was ready to improve USC’s front by age 14. He’ll have to work his way up the depth chart first, with Kameryn Fountain, Anthony Lucas and Braylan Shelby all returning with significant experience. But something tells me it won’t be long.

As for the other freshmen in camp, I’ll be curious to see how quickly cornerback Alex Graham stands out among a crowded group of corners. He’s earned rave reviews since signing with USC in December. Up front, four-star tackles Aaron Dunn and Alex Payne should also get a shot to prove whether they can push Tobias Raymond at right tackle.

Who will emerge in USC’s secondary?

No position group has more question marks for USC, which must replace all three of its starting corners, while also filling one starting safety spot. The return of Kamari Ramsey is a major lift at the other safety spot, but that’s about where the certainties end.

Advertisement

San Jose State transfer DJ Harvey will presumably take one of the three starting corner spots, but the other two are up for grabs between the likes of Braylon Conley, DeCarlos Nicholson, Marcelles Williams and Prophet Brown, as well as freshmen Graham and Trestin Castro.

Could USC add another corner in the transfer portal this spring? It’s possible. But for now, USC is likely to cycle through all its options, in hopes of finding something that fits.

Extra points

A rematch between USC’s JuJu Watkins and UConn’s Paige Bueckers seems inevitable. (Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

—The USC-Connecticut rematch in the Elite Eight feels inevitable. There’s a reason why Lindsay Gottlieb wasn’t particularly happy about USC’s seeding, and a lot of that has to do with what likely awaits the Trojans in two more rounds. The Huskies are currently the betting favorite to win the whole tournament as a No. 2 seed and are one of the few teams with the necessary firepower to keep up with the Trojans. Assuming USC beats Mississippi State on Monday night, it will first face Kansas State in the Sweet 16 after the Wildcats upended Kentucky in overtime. But all the signs are pointing toward an epic Elite Eight rematch after that. Get your popcorn ready.

—Sony is suing USC for copyright infringement for using songs from its label in USC athletics videos on social media. The lawsuit claims USC allowed the use of 170 unlicensed recordings in 283 videos on social media, including hits by Beyonce, Michael Jackson, Usher, Harry Styles and Celine Dion. Among the videos flagged for using unlicensed recordings of Sony’s songs was “Arrival of the Trojan,” the slick hype video that USC football played all over social media and at every home game last season. Sony says it warned USC on numerous occasions about using unlicensed songs. Now it’s asking for $42 million — or $150,000 per song.

—USC has raised $174 million of its $225-million goal for its Athletic West capital project. That’s a lot of moolah and includes two new donations of $5 million (!!) or more. USC was doing so well raising funds for the project that it upped its fundraising goal from $200 million to $225 million. A source told The Times that the budget of the project hasn’t changed from the original $200 million, but rather USC is just looking to raise more money.

Advertisement

In case you missed it

Rayah Marshall at the forefront of USC’s smothering, ‘Mad Dog’ pressure defense

USC shakes off slow start and JuJu Watkins injury scare to rout UNC Greensboro

With teams focusing on JuJu Watkins, Kennedy Smith is USC’s March Madness X factor

What I’m Watching This Week

From left, Mark Stanley as Paulie Miller, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in “Adolescence.” (Courtesy of Netflix )

Folks, we’ve got an early entrant in the show of the year race. “Adolescence” begins with a 13-year-old boy accused of murder and walks the viewer through every step of the anguish that comes from his arrest. Each of the four episodes of this Netflix limited series is shot entirely in a single tracking shot, in real-time, which makes for a unique viewing experience. I don’t use this word lightly, but this show is a masterpiece. It gets my highest recommendation.

Until next time... That concludes today’s newsletter. If you have any feedback, ideas for improvement or things you’d like to see, email me at ryan.kartje@latimes.com , and follow me on Twitter at @Ryan_Kartje . To get this newsletter in your inbox, click here .