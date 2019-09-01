Column: Clay Helton has to make sure USC is worthy of playing in the renovated Coliseum

The undisputed star in USC’s season opener wasn’t a Trojan or a Fresno State Bulldog.

The distinction belonged to the Coliseum.

USC gave what used to be a pig of a stadium plenty more than a couple of strokes of lipstick. This pig underwent plastic surgery and had its stomach stapled.

This isn’t the same place where as a child I used to watch Mexican and Salvadoran soccer fans exchange punches and set fire to each other’s flags. This place feels modern.

Advertisement

Feelings generally don’t have price tags, but this one does: $315 million, which is how much the makeover cost.

This is very bad news for Clay Helton, the embattled USC coach who lost starting quarterback JT Daniels in a 31-23 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night.

Anyone who calls this modified version of the Coliseum a war memorial is either incredible naïve or appallingly disingenuous. With plenty of premium seating and a corporate sponsor, the edifice has become an unmistakable monument to capitalism.

USC didn’t renovate the Coliseum as part of a neighborhood beautification project. The design was to increase revenues.

Advertisement

So the Trojans have to win.

They can’t afford not to, literally. They have tickets sell, a new parking lot to pack.

Another mediocre season, regardless of why, and someone or something will have to be sacrificed. That very well could be Helton.

The decision athletic director Lynn Swann made to retain Helton after a 5-7 season last year was wildly unpopular.

USC resorted to making a change that was less drastic, with Helton relinquishing play-calling responsibilities. The Trojans’ first-choice for offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, bolted to the NFL after a month. USC replaced him with Graham Harrell.

The season opener offered Helton a rare second chance to make a first impression.

And it worked, at least initially. USC moved the ball effortlessly and scored on each of its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead.

The Trojans were doing what a program with their ambitions is supposed to do against a school like Fresno State.

USC coach Clay Helton claps during the third quarter of the Trojans' win over Fresno State on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Aside from an ugly interception at the goal line near the end of the second quarter, Daniels thrived in the simplified offense, passing for 215 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans had 308 yards of offense in the first half.

But on their final offensive play of the half, Daniels was sacked by Justin Rice. Fresno State safety Wylan Free jumped on Daniels as he went to the ground.

Daniels immediately grabbed his right knee.

Unable to put weight on his injured leg, Daniels had to be helped off the field.

Ordinarily, the loss of a starting quarterback would be a solid excuse for a coach to fail to meet expectations. Except these aren’t ordinary circumstances.

In their minds and in their hearts, the fans have already fired Helton. They see him as a dead man walking and, as such, the burden of proof is on him to show he has the answers for USC’s problems.

Helton will have to do that without his starting quarterback if Daniels is sidelined for an extended period.

Advertisement

Kedon Slovis, who replaced Daniels in the second half, is a true freshman. Slovis attempted only eight passes, as USC unburdened him by shifting their primary method of attack from the air to the ground.

How the game ended was disconcerting, with Fresno State in position to force overtime with less than two minutes remaining. An interception in the end zone by Isaiah Pola-Mao preserved the Trojans’ eight-point advantage.

By the time the game was over, the early offensive drives were distant memories.

Attention shifted to the mistakes, including penalties that negated some big plays. That included one on the first play of the game, when Velus Jones’ 61-yard kickoff return was called back because USC had two players wearing the same number jersey on the field.

“We had a late substitution and the mechanics didn’t go,” Helton said.

There were also four turnovers, including an interception by Slovis in which he looked his age.

“A lot to clean up for us,” Helton conceded.

The view from the press box at the renovated Coliseum. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In other words, they are the same old Trojans. And by next week, they could be worse than they were last season, depending on what Daniels’ MRI examination reveals.

Which was why their excitement over the victory was tempered. The triumph felt like a loss.

The early part of their schedule was brutal to begin with and they could be forced to navigate this stretch short-handed.

Fair or not, Helton’s fate could depend on how the team responds.

Nothing in life is free, especially not a $315-million stadium renovation. The Trojans have to field a team worthy of playing in such a facility.

If they don’t, they could be next in line for a reconstruction project and such undertakings often cost coaches their jobs.