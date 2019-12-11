Brandon Sosna to join USC as senior associate athletic director

Brandon Sosna, who worked with new USC athletic director Mike Bohn at Cincinnati, is set to follow Bohn to the West.

Sosna will join USC’s athletic department this month as a senior associate athletic director and Bohn’s chief of staff, according to a person with knowledge of his hiring. His addition at USC marks Bohn’s first major hire from outside of the department since he was named its director last month.

Bohn, who spent the last five years at Cincinnati, hired Sosna as the Bearcats’ chief revenue officer in February. Sosna, 27, had previously served as Bohn’s chief of staff at Cincinnati, before spending two seasons as a salary-cap analyst for the Cleveland Browns.

In his second stint at Cincinnati, Sosna helped oversee a banner year for the department, one thathelped him earn a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list for top young entrepreneurs in sports.

At USC, where he’s slated to start Dec. 20, Sosna will again report directly to Bohn. His responsibilities beyond that remain unclear.

USC does not list a chief revenue officer, nor does it list more than a handful of others at the level of senior associate athletic director. As several senior administrators departed in recent years, many vacant leadership roles had yet to be filled.

Others have been shuffled around and promoted into new responsibilities. Joyce Bell, who previously worked as associate director of risk management and student services, was recently promoted to senior associate athletic director/ senior woman administrator, a position previously held by Donna Heinel, who was indicted and fired for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The only other outside addition to USC’s athletic department came in September, when interim athletic director Dave Roberts hired a deputy athletic director, Paul Perrier, who’d previously worked at USC in a compliance role.

Roberts, who led the department through Bohn’s hiring, is now listed as a special advisor to the director.