Onyeka Okongwu surges in second half to lift USC over Long Beach State

Onyeka Okongwu scored 24 of his 28 points in the second half and USC defeated Long Beach State 87-76 on Sunday for its third straight win.

The freshman was limited to four points on 2-of-5 shooting, one block, one steal and one foul in the first half. He came alive to start the final 20 minutes, scoring 16 of the Trojans first 17 points as they extended their lead to 12 points.

Okongwu had three dunks in the game, the last coming off an inbounds pass from Ethan Anderson that pushed the Trojans’ lead to 70-56. Okongwu finished 13 of 19 from the field and came up five points short of his career high of 33 points. He led the team with 12 rebounds.

Anderson had a career-high 12 assists for USC (9-2)

Jonah Mathews added 18 points, making five 3-pointers, and freshman Isaiah Mobley had 11 points and nine rebounds. Mathews scored the Trojans’ last nine points of the game.

Chance Hunter scored 18 points for the Beach (3-8), which has lost four in a row and seven straight to the Trojans in Los Angeles. Colin Slater added 15 points.

The Beach took its only lead on a 3-pointer by Max De Geest early in the game. The Trojans responded with a 14-2 run, including three straight 3-pointers, to lead by nine.

The Beach twice closed within three later in the half only to have the Trojans hit timely 3-pointers. USC ran off nine straight points for a 14-point lead. But Long Beach State outscored the Trojans 10-2 to trail 40-34 at the break.