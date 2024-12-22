USC men rout Southern for fourth consecutive victory

USC forward Josh Cohen, preparing to shoot a free throw during a game earlier this season, helped the Trojans rout Southern with 17 points on Sunday.

Chibuzo Agbo made four three-pointers and scored 18 points to lead USC to an 82-51 win over Southern on Sunday to close out its nonconference schedule by winning its fourth game in a row.

The Trojans (9-4) will take the holidays off before diving into its Big Ten Conference schedule Jan. 4, when they host No. 24 Michigan.

USC opened the game on a 19-4 run and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. The Jaguars trailed 41-27 at intermission, but Josh Cohen sank four consecutive free throws, turned a three-point play and added a layup in the first three minutes of the second half to push the lead to 22 points at 52-30.

Advertisement

Agbo was four of eight from three-point range and the Trojans were six of 17 from deep for the game. Cohen converted nine of 10 free throws and finished with 17 points. Desmond Claude added 13 points and dished five assists. Wesley Yates III contributed 11 points.

DaMariee Jones, Jordan Johnson and Dionjahe Thomas each scored 10 points to lead Southern (5-7), which made 17 of 52 shots from the field, including two of 19 from distance.