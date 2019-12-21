Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
USC rallies in the second half to beat LSU

USC guard Jonah Mathews shoots over LSU guard Skylar Mays during the first half on Saturday at Staples Center.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 21, 2019
8:35 PM
Jonah Mathews scored 15 points, Nick Rakocevic added 14 and Southern California rallied in the second half on Saturday night to defeat LSU 70-68 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.

Mathews’ 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining put the Trojans ahead for good and was part of a 13-2 spurt where they seized control. McKay Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 3:09 remaining to extend USC’s advantage to 66-59.

LSU made one final run and got within a basket on a couple occasions. Mathews missed a free throw with 3 seconds remaining but Javonte Smart’s jumper was blocked by Onyeka Okongwu at the buzzer.

Anderson scored 11 points while Daniel Utomi and Okongwu added 10 apiece. The Trojans (10-2) were 11 of 31 on 3-pointers, marking the third game this season they have made 10 or more.

Skylar Mays led LSU (7-4) with 21 points. Trendon Watford added 17 and and 10 rebounds and Darious Days had 12 points and 11 boards.

The Tigers were up 50-43 with 11:20 remaining when the Trojans went on a 7-2 run to close within a basket. USC though wasn’t able to make key shots and take the lead until 4:51 remaining when Rakocevic made a pair of free throws.

LSU jumped out to an 13-6 lead before Kyle Sturdivant scored eight points during an 18-7 run to put the Trojans up 24-20 with 7:19 remaining. The game was tied at 28 when the Tigers scored the last seven points of the first half.

Associated Press
