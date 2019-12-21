College basketball: No. 1 Kansas falls to No. 18 Villanova

Jermaine Samuels hit a winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 victory on Saturday over Kansas, the latest No. 1 to fall this season.

“I just shot it unconsciously,” Samuels said.

The Jayhawks (9-2) had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year’s Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.

Get ready for a sixth when the Top 25 is released Monday.

Advertisement

“It’s just one of those years,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “There just isn’t one team that’s dominant.”

Unlike Duke and Louisville, which lost to unranked teams, KU lost to a traditional national power that has had its number in recent seasons. The Wildcats (9-2) finally nudged ahead in a back-and-forth game in the final seconds.

Samuels hit the 3 to make it 56-55 that had more than 20,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center going wild. But Collin Gillespie was whistled for a foul and KU’s Devon Dotson missed his game-tying free throw.

The Wildcats threw the ball away with 11.2 seconds that gave KU possession and two looks at the basket. Dotson missed a contested layup on the final shot as the clock expired and Kansas’ nine-game winning streak ended.