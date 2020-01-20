USC closes in on Todd Orlando as next defensive coordinator

As the search for its new defensive coordinator extends into a fourth week, USC is finally closing in on a replacement for Clancy Pendergast.

Todd Orlando, who served as defensive coordinator at Texas for the past three seasons, is expected to take the same position at USC, according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly.

A deal was still being finalized on Monday, but an announcement is expected this week.

Orlando was fired from his job at Texas in early December, just four weeks before the Trojans fired Pendergast. Orlando had since joined the defensive staff at Texas Tech as an assistant head coach and linebackers coach.

Advertisement

Orlando’s exit from Austin came as the Longhorns opted to overhaul their staff. Orlando’s defense struggled to meet the standards set in his previous two seasons, as Texas ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in points and yards allowed.

Before last year, Orlando appeared to have the Longhorns defense on the right track. In his first season as defensive coordinator, Texas improved from 87th to 39th in total defense and 80th to 24th in scoring defense. Texas took a slight step back the following season, but still ranked in the top four in the Big 12 in both categories.

The bottom dropped out last season, leading to Orlando’s firing on Dec. 1.

USC is counting on Orlando’s last season at Texas as being a fluke amid an otherwise lengthy track record of defensive success.

Advertisement

At USC, Pendergast’s defenses declined precipitously over the course of four seasons. The Trojans allowed more yards and points per game every year under Pendergast, before completely coming apart in an embarrassing defeat at the Holiday Bowl.

Pendergast was fired the next day along with special teams coach John Baxter.

USC began its search for his replacement looking toward the NFL. Rams linebackers coach Joe Barry, a USC alum who had been considered one of the leading candidates for the job, removed himself from consideration last week, after discussing parameters of a potential contract.

Orlando has a wealth of experience crafting college defenses. Before joining coach Tom Herman at Texas in 2017, Orlando spent two seasons working for him at Houston, where his defenses ranked 30th and 20th, respectively, in points allowed.

In 2013 and 2014, Orlando presided over one of the nation’s top defenses at Utah State. Before that, he was defensive coordinator at both Connecticut (2005-10) and Florida International (2011-12).