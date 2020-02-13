Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews rally USC past Washington

Nick Rakocevic scored 19 points, Jonah Mathews added 16 and Southern California snapped a three-game losing streak as it rallied for a 62-56 victory over Washington on Thursday night.

The Trojans (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) trailed 30-25 at halftime and were down 42-35 midway through the second half before going on a 16-4 run to take control. Mathews scored eight points during the run and Rakocevic added four.

USC scored the first seven points during the run and held Washington scoreless for 7:10.

Jaden McDaniels led Washington (12-13, 2-10) with his third double-double of the season, 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 10th double-double. The Huskies have dropped nine of their last 10.

USC guard Jonah Mathews, right, shoots as Washington guard Nahziah Carter defends during the first half on Thursday at Galen Center. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

USC was missing freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who is in concussion protocol. The 6-foot-9 freshman is eighth in the Pac-12 in scoring and tied for third in rebounding.

Game was tied at 20 when the Huskies went on a 10-3 run during a five-minute span late in the first half. A layup by Utomi pulled the Trojans within 30-25 at halftime.

