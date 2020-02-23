Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC’s NCAA tournament hopes sustain another blow with loss to Utah

USC guard Ethan Anderson puts up a shot in front of Utah forward Timmy Allen during the first half of the Trojans’ loss Sunday.
USC guard Ethan Anderson puts up a shot in front of Utah forward Timmy Allen during the first half of the Trojans’ loss Sunday.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Feb. 23, 2020
5:26 PM
Share
SALT LAKE CITY — 

A flu-ridden Nick Rakocevic sat at the end of the bench, a towel draped over his head, trying not to vomit. Isaiah Mobley hobbled behind in obvious pain, trying to stretch out his swollen ankle. As March and the judgment it wrought drew ever closer, every conceivable force of nature seemed to be conspiring against USC and its dwindling NCAA tournament hopes.

So as USC fell into a familiar 15-point, second-half hole against Utah, it was a desperate act of self-preservation that saw them scratch and claw their way back late.

And again, it was self-inflicted wounds that saw them fall short in their final road trip of the season, as they fell 79-65 to Utah, leaving their already slim tournament chances in serious jeopardy.

USC has struggled against top competition, winning just two of nine against opponents considered Quadrant 1 by the NCAA’s NET rankings. It entered the final stretch of this season largely unscathed by bad losses.

Advertisement

But after tiptoeing along the edge of tournament contention, the bubble may have finally burst in Salt Lake City.

USC Sports
USC needs another marquee victory to bolster its NCAA tournament hopes
Washington USC Basketball
USC Sports
USC needs another marquee victory to bolster its NCAA tournament hopes
As USC trudges through at nightmarish February, the Trojans desperately need a big win, and more wins, to keep their NCAA tournament bubble from bursting.

Just three regular season games remain for USC to save itself, and all three come against teams currently ahead of the Trojans in the Pac-12 race. Two of those teams, UCLA and Arizona State, are the conference’s hottest teams, while Arizona, its next opponent, is still in contention for the Pac-12 regular-season title.

On Sunday, the Trojans came out flat again, spotting Utah an early double-digit lead.

Advertisement

USC meandered its way back into the game, taking a lead late in the first half. As Utah pushed ahead again, USC mounted another run, just as it had against the Utes in January.

It was Rakocevic who keyed that comeback in January, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. But on Sunday, after visibly struggling through the game’s first few minutes, Rakocevic spent the rest of it on the bench.

His absence, along with the ankle injury that slowed Mobley, left freshman Onyeka Okongwu as the Trojans’ only capable interior scorer. Okongwu responded with 18 points, on eight-of-11 shooting, to go with 12 rebounds.

But there was only so much he could do. The rest of USC’s offense shot under 37 percent, while Utah continued firing throughout, finishing at 48 percent from the floor.

USC Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ryan Kartje
Follow Us
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement