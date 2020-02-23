USC’s NCAA tournament hopes sustain another blow with loss to Utah

A flu-ridden Nick Rakocevic sat at the end of the bench, a towel draped over his head, trying not to vomit. Isaiah Mobley hobbled behind in obvious pain, trying to stretch out his swollen ankle. As March and the judgment it wrought drew ever closer, every conceivable force of nature seemed to be conspiring against USC and its dwindling NCAA tournament hopes.

So as USC fell into a familiar 15-point, second-half hole against Utah, it was a desperate act of self-preservation that saw them scratch and claw their way back late.

And again, it was self-inflicted wounds that saw them fall short in their final road trip of the season, as they fell 79-65 to Utah, leaving their already slim tournament chances in serious jeopardy.

USC has struggled against top competition, winning just two of nine against opponents considered Quadrant 1 by the NCAA’s NET rankings. It entered the final stretch of this season largely unscathed by bad losses.

Advertisement

But after tiptoeing along the edge of tournament contention, the bubble may have finally burst in Salt Lake City.

Just three regular season games remain for USC to save itself, and all three come against teams currently ahead of the Trojans in the Pac-12 race. Two of those teams, UCLA and Arizona State, are the conference’s hottest teams, while Arizona, its next opponent, is still in contention for the Pac-12 regular-season title.

On Sunday, the Trojans came out flat again, spotting Utah an early double-digit lead.

Advertisement

USC meandered its way back into the game, taking a lead late in the first half. As Utah pushed ahead again, USC mounted another run, just as it had against the Utes in January.

It was Rakocevic who keyed that comeback in January, finishing with 16 points and 15 rebounds. But on Sunday, after visibly struggling through the game’s first few minutes, Rakocevic spent the rest of it on the bench.

His absence, along with the ankle injury that slowed Mobley, left freshman Onyeka Okongwu as the Trojans’ only capable interior scorer. Okongwu responded with 18 points, on eight-of-11 shooting, to go with 12 rebounds.

But there was only so much he could do. The rest of USC’s offense shot under 37 percent, while Utah continued firing throughout, finishing at 48 percent from the floor.